Sept. 26, 1996—May 29, 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Alexander Busko, age 26, passed away at his residence on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Born in Chicago, IL on September 26, 1996, he was the son of William A. and Irene (Ivaniuk) Busko. He attended the gifted program at Roosevelt Elementary School and was a graduate of Tremper High School. Alexander continued his education and earned his degree in Nursing from Gateway Technical College, and was enrolled at U.W. Madison. In 2002, he moved from Chicago, IL making Pleasant Prairie his home.

Alexander was a member of Vladimir & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago, IL.

He was employed as a Registered Nurse at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha in the Emergency Room. Alexander was awarded “The Nurse Love Award for Excellent Patient Care” in 2022 and received multiple Daisy Awards.

Alexander was an avid traveler “all he needed was a backpack”. He traveled to 35 countries and internationally over 100 times. One of his highlights were sleeping overnight on a Acatenango volcano in Guatemala. Alexander enjoyed playing the piano, SCUBA diving, snowboarding and played football for Tremper High School for four years. He really enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Addilynn. They loved going on many different adventures.

He will be dearly missed by his parents, William and Irene Busko, his daughter, Addilynn Irene Busko; Addilynn’s mother, Alyssa Upham; his brother, Anthony William Busko and Mercades Loeper his loving girlfriend who supported his endeavors.

Funeral services with Wisconsin Nurses Honors honoring Alexander’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation for Alexander will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. and on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

