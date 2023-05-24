June 12, 1933—May 16, 2023

KENOSHA—Alice Barbara Orr, 89, of Kenosha WI passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2023 at Legacy of St. Joseph’s.

Alice was born on June 12, 1933 in Ware, MA. She grew up and attended school in Ware, leaving shortly after her high school graduation to join the US Navy, where she met her future husband, Sherman Ray Orr.

Alice worked as a Receptionist/Secretary in a hospital, nursing home, and memory care facility in Illinois before her retirement when she moved to Kenosha.

She is survived by her daughters: Bonnie Orr (Gary Groenke) of Kenosha WI and Cheryl Orr of Waukegan IL.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the administration, staff, and the Carmelite Sisters of Legacy of St. Joseph’s for all their loving care and kindness over the years. And even though her time with Hospice Alliance was brief, the family would like to thank all the nurses, CNA’s, and volunteers for the care during Alice’s final days.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue with services to follow at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be private and will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Because of her love of cats and all animals, in lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to either Kindred Kitties, 614 59th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140 or Safe Harbor Animal Shelter, 7811 60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142, or a charity of one’s choice.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667