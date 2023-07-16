Alice Elizabeth Peckus
MT. PLEASANT - Alice Peckus, age 89 a resident of Mt. Pleasant, formerly long-time resident of Kenosha, died June 26, 2023, at Sage Meadows in Mt. Pleasant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at 6:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday July 19, 2023, from 5:00 PM until the time of mass.
In lieu of flowers memorials to either Hospice Alliance or Alzheimer's would be appreciated.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner
(262)653-0667