MT. PLEASANT - Alice Peckus, age 89 a resident of Mt. Pleasant, formerly long-time resident of Kenosha, died June 26, 2023, at Sage Meadows in Mt. Pleasant.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at 6:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday July 19, 2023, from 5:00 PM until the time of mass.