Alice Elizabeth Peckus

March 3, 1934 - June 26, 2023

MT. PLEASANT - Alice Elizabeth Peckus, age 89 a resident of Mt. Pleasant, formerly long-time resident of Kenosha, died June 26th, 2023, at Sage Meadows of Racine Assisted Living and Memory Care in Mt. Pleasant, WI.

Alice was born on March 3rd, 1934, in Bellaire Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Howard Greenwood and Bertha (Walker) Greenwood. On July 9th, 1955, she married the love of her life Chester Peckus at St. John's Catholic Church in Bellaire, OH. They would make their home in Chicago, IL until moving to Kenosha in 1966.

Alice began her "work" career as a bookkeeper at Remig Roofing after graduating high school in Bellaire, OH. She was proud of being the best homemaker possible, raising and nurturing her energetic children. At the age of 61, she became a CNA working at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Kenosha where she found great fulfillment for years. Once she finally retired in 2005, she redirected her full attention and energy towards her ever-growing family, who brought her unmeasurable pride and pure joy. Alice was a member of St. Anthony's Padua Catholic Church, St. John's Central High Alumni Association, St. Thomas Parish Choir for 10 years and taught CCD to children at St. Thomas for 17 years. She also distributed Meals on Wheels and was a secretary of the PTA at McKinley Elementary. Alice found great enjoyment and peace in taking walks and gardening. She enjoyed watching football and was a proud Green Bay Packer fan. Alice loved to sing and would dance the night away any chance she'd get. She would always say, "whatever you do in life, make sure you have fun!"

Alice is survived by one son Rolly (Peggy) Peckus, five daughters, Mary Beth (Patrick) Ingrouille, June (Rob) LaFortune, Gayle (Tim) Kemen, Lisa (Lee) McClain-Bomar, Anita (David) Piccolo, 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers, Wayne Greenwood and Arthur Greenwood and sisters, Marilyn Delbrugge and Marcella Hall.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband Chester Peckus, brothers, Frances, William, James and Joseph and sisters, Eugenia, Lois, Katherine and Angela, and a grandson Michael McClain.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, at 6:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, from 5:00 PM until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials to either Hospice Alliance or Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank Denise and her amazing staff at Sage Meadow and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate and unwavering care of our Mom and great support provided to our family during this difficult time.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262) 653-0667