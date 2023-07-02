Alice Elizabeth Peckus

MT. PLEASANT - Alice Peckus, age 89, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, formerly long-time resident of Kenosha, died June 6, 2023, at Sage Meadows in Mt. Pleasant.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 6:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 5:00 PM until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials to either Hospice Alliance or Alzheimer's would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear when it becomes available.

