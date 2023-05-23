KENOSHA—Alice M. Orr, age 89 a resident of Kenosha, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Legacy at St. Joes in Kenosha.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 5:00 PM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday in Founders Hall from 4:00 PM until the time of service.

Burial will be private and will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Because of her love of cats and all animals, in lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to either Kindred Kitties, Safe Harbor Animal Shelter or a charity of one’s choice.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262) 653-0667