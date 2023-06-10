Feb. 4, 1940—June 7, 2023

YORKVILLE, IL—Alvin Ray Wilks, 83, of Yorkville passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

He was born on February 4, 1940, in Racine to Raymond and Mabel (nee Worden) Wilks. Rooted in agriculture he spent his life farming which was his true passion.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12:30 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove with Pastor David Ramirez officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9:00 AM until Noon at Churck. Burial will take place at Union Grove Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the family for the creation of an Agricultural Scholarship in memory of Alvin.

