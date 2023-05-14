PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Anastasia Lucente, 87 years old, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023 at her home in Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cotronei, Province of Catanzaro, Italy, to Luigi and Rosina (Luchetta) Cavarretta, both of whom preceded her in death.

Anastasia married Giovanni Lucente on February 22, 1958 in Italy and they later immigrated to Kenosha in 1960.

She worked as a seamstress at Jockey, International until her retirement in 1992 and was a member of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Anastasia took great pleasure in baking and cooking, particularly Italian dishes, for her family. She also enjoyed spending time in her yard and tending to her vegetable garden.

She was an exceptional wife, mother, and Nana, and treasured the moments she shared with her family, playing a vital role in raising her five grandchildren.

Surviving Anastasia are her daughters: Michelle (Mario) Battellini, Silvana (David) Vranak, Rose (Tony) Orzechowski; and her grandchildren: Mario, Jr. and Alicia Battellini, Tyler Davis, Maria and Ana Orzechowski. Additionally, she is survived by her great-grandson, Carter Battelini-Fonk; and her sister, Saveria Guglielmelli. Anastasia was preceded in death by her husband, Giovanni Lucente in 2015, her son, Salvatore Lucente, three brothers: Giacomo, Giuseppe, and Toto Cavarretta, and a sister, Gina Scaravaglione.

A mass of Christian burial will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM, followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery. Prior to the service, a visitation will be held at the church starting from 9:30 AM.

