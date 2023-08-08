Dec. 25, 1940—Aug. 2, 2023

SALEM—Andrew E. “Andy” Lorentz, age 82, of Salem, WI, died at his home surrounded by family August 2, 2023, following a two year battle with cancer. He was born in Akron, OH on December 25, 1940, the elder of the late Merton and Twyla (Heimbaugh) Lorentz’s two sons.

He grew up in Circleville, OH where his parents owned and operated the Lorentz Gulf Service Station and Motel, and he graduated from Circleville High School. On December 11, 1972, in Waukegan, IL, he was united in marriage to Kim Mayo. He worked for many years for American Motors in Kenosha, WI, and later for the Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove, WI.

Andy was a handyman by trade, able to fix just about anything. He had a strong sense of community, exemplified by his service with the Salem Volunteer Fire Department in the 1980s, the time he spent living and working at Happy Acres Kampground (Bristol, WI) in the 1990s and 2000s, and his more recent tenure as the President of the Royal Palms HOA in Alamo, TX.

In 1989, Andy started volunteering as a set builder for the Westosha Central High School Drama Department, work he would continue to do for 25 years, becoming a friend, teacher, mentor, and second dad to hundreds of students. Most of all, Andy enjoyed spending time with his boisterous and joyous family. He leaves a legacy of music, laughter, gratitude, and love.

Andy is survived by his wife, Kim; his brother, Michael (Christine) Lorentz; his children: Natalie Adelmund, Emily Lorentz (Mary Anderson), Melodie Lorentz, Paul Lorentz (James Candler), Jill (Kevin) Leuzinger, Michael Lorentz (Suzie Zwiebel), Sarah (David) Turek and Andrew Lorentz (Meagan Sullivan); 22 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Westosha Central High School Theater Department in his name via check payable to Paul Lorentz (memo Andy Lorentz WCHS) sent to 1513 Wild Iris St., Sun Prairie, WI, 53590.

