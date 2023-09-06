June 3, 1933—Sept. 2, 2023
TWIN LAKES—Anna Michajlak, age 90, of Twin Lakes, WI, died on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington following a short bout of illness. Daughter of the late Anton and Palagna (Bahrij) Boukatchick, Anna was born on June 3, 1933, in the Ternopil province of Ukraine. In 1970, she immigrated to the United States and was a long-time resident of Silver Lake, WI, before moving to Twin Lakes. A devout Catholic, Anna worshipped at the LaSalette Shrine in Twin Lakes. Anna was a homemaker who was passionate about gardening and was very proud of her flowers and her home. She loved flowers and even arranged and sold bouquets of fresh-cut flowers from her gardens. Anna was a caring friend and a strong, independent woman who enjoyed a long life of good health and good fortune.
Anna is survived by two stepsons, Joseph and Steven Michajlak; and her dear friend, Gene Pytel. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wasyl Michajlak.
Friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 7:00 until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 6, from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. A Ukrainian funeral service will be officiated by Father Mykhailo Kuzma at 11:00 AM on Wednesday following visitation. Services held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI, 53181. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Wilmot.
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes is honored to serve the Michajlak family.