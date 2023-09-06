TWIN LAKES—Anna Michajlak, age 90, of Twin Lakes, WI, died on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington following a short bout of illness. Daughter of the late Anton and Palagna (Bahrij) Boukatchick, Anna was born on June 3, 1933, in the Ternopil province of Ukraine. In 1970, she immigrated to the United States and was a long-time resident of Silver Lake, WI, before moving to Twin Lakes. A devout Catholic, Anna worshipped at the LaSalette Shrine in Twin Lakes. Anna was a homemaker who was passionate about gardening and was very proud of her flowers and her home. She loved flowers and even arranged and sold bouquets of fresh-cut flowers from her gardens. Anna was a caring friend and a strong, independent woman who enjoyed a long life of good health and good fortune.