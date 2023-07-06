KENOSHA—Annie Krause, 88, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023 with her children by her side. Born Annie Fay Broughman, she grew up in Mississippi then moved to Kenosha upon graduating from Amory High School. Annie lived in Kenosha, WI the balance of her life.

She enjoyed her work in downtown Kenosha banks, and in later years, she looked forward to part time modeling jobs in Chicago and Milwaukee.

Annie has been a member of Bethany Lutheran Church WELS for over sixty years. She also never forgot her Primitive Baptist roots, which were often rekindled via an old hymn.

In 1958, Annie married Ken Krause, and they enjoyed 62 years together. Annie and Ken raised three children in Kenosha’s south side, and the family joined the Kenosha Towne Club in the late sixties. It was there she made lifelong friendships and discovered her passion for tennis. Annie’s competitive nature flourished on the courts culminating in a number of club, city, and USTA regional titles. She played tennis into her 70’s and since then fostered her interest as an avid fan. Contract bridge then became her competitive outlet. Surpassing her goal of achieving Life Master, Annie recently obtained Bronze status.

Achievements on the courts and at the card tables pale in comparison to Annie’s achievements in her favorite role – Grandma to five loving grandchildren. She was highly interested and involved in each of their lives, and her love was felt, cherished and returned.

Annie was preceded in death by husband, Ken Krause; parents, Mary and Wiley Broughman; sister, Corinne, brother, Casey, sister, Maggie, and brother, Jim. Annie is survived by children: David Krause (Lise), Kenny Krause (Leigh), and Katey Casper (Mike); five grandchildren: Carson, Eliza, Taylor, Katherine, and Pierce; sister-in-law, Marylynn Broughman; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Saturday July 8, 2023, at 1:30 PM at new Life Lutheran Church-South, 2100-75th Street, formerly Bethany Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 12:30 PM until the time of services. Burial will take place later at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

