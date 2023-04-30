Anthony J. "Tony" Bonn

RACINE - Anthony J. "Tony" Bonn, age 86, of Racine, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Beloved husband of Patricia (nee: Henry) Bonn; dearest father of: Marc Bonn, Sandra (David) Burrow, and Susan (Thomas) Kratowicz; proud grandfather of: Ryan and Justin Bonn, and Katherine Kratowicz.

Services for Tony are being planned for June of 2023. Complete obituary and service information will be published when available.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 would be appreciated.

