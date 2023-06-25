Sept. 10, 1936—April 22, 2023

RACINE—Anthony J. “Tony” Bonn, age 86, of Racine, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 22, 2023.

Tony was born on September 10, 1936, a son of the late Norbert and Coletta (nee: Meyer) Bonn.

On April 29, 1961, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Henry.

A man with an entrepreneurial spirit, he owned and operated The Chain Gang Jewelry Store in downtown Kenosha and was well known at the Kenosha Downtown Harbor Market for the spices he sold under the name, Chef’s Helper.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; his three children: Marc Bonn, Sandra (David) Burrow, and Susan (Thomas) Kratowicz; his grandchildren: Ryan and Justin Bonn, and Katherine Kratowicz.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his stepfather, Leonard Lund, and his two brothers: Norbert “Butch” Bonn and Henry Bonn.

A celebration of Tony’s life will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest privately in Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN,38105 would be appreciated.

