1934—2023

KENOSHA—Anton J. “Tony” Szikil, 88, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home with his family.

Born in Kenosha, on July 24, 1934, he was the son of the late William and Lucy (Slagoski) Szikil. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

On November 5, 1966, he married Karen Scoville at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Tony was a photographer and worked at Sterelczyk Photography for 42 years. He then went on to be self-employed as “Tony the Photographer” for an additional 10 years. He will always be known for photographing rock and roll legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson when they appeared at the Eagles Ballroom in Kenosha, in 1959.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Szikil; three daughters: Kim (Ken) Kukawski, Karie (Dean) Damitz, and Cheryl (Joe) Hyde; two grandsons who he loved spending time with: Matthew and Collin Hetchler; and a sister, Lillian Lentine.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings: Stan Oliak, Frank Oliak, Regina Ungemach, Leona Webb, Verna Haubrich, Pauline Scuglik, and Frances Holmes.

Services for Tony were held privately.

