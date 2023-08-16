July 12, 1934—Aug. 12, 2023

Arlene P. Siegel 89 years old of Salem, WI passed away peacefully Saturday August 12, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Kenosha, WI. She was born July 12, 1934, in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Irven and Marilyn (nee Garfield) Johnson, living in Trevor, WI before settling in Salem, WI in 1964. Arlene was a home maker most of her married life and had worked for Beauti-Vue, Bristol, WI as an administrative assistant. She was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Church, Old Mill Creek, IL, the Society of Mary at the church, the RSVP Choir, and had volunteered at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for many years. Arlene enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and playing bingo. On October 13, 1951, she married Carl Siegel in Chicago, IL.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 72 years Carl; two daughters: Sandra Leialoha of Honolulu, HI, and Judy (Jack) Mehring of Kenosha, WI; three grandchildren: Andrea Mehring, Sara (Jared) Bellis, and Brian (Sheila) Leialoha; a great-granddaughter Evelyn Bellis; two brothers: Raymond Johnson of Richmond, IL, and Richard (Janet) Johnson of Trevor, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by son-in-law Billy Leialoha and brother Bruce Johnson.

Funeral Services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Thursday August 17, 2023, at St. Raphael the Archangel Church 40000 N. US Hwy. 45, Old Mill Creek, IL 60046. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to a family memorial c/o Judy Mehring, are appreciated in Arlene’s memory. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Arlene at www.strangfh.com.