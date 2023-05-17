KENOSHA—Barbara Jean Stein-Lendman, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

A celebration of her life will be held in the Kemper Center, 6501-3rd Avenue, Founders Hall, this Sunday, May 21, 2023 beginning with a service of remembrance, starting at 1:00 p.m. followed, by a time of sharing and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to Hospice Alliance, the Women’s and Children’s Horizon, or your favorite charity.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. Racine

262-552-9000