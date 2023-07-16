Bernard "Bernie" Covelli
Bernard "Bernie" Covelli, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and his precious fur baby Beny.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday July 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667