Bernice Cecile Langer

Dec. 9, 1952 - April 26, 2023

SOMERS - Bernice Cecile Langer, age 70, of Somers, passed away peacefully in her home on April 26, 2023.

She was born in Racine, WI, on December 9, 1952, the sixth of seven children of the late Leonard and Mildred (nee Bahr) Langer.

She attended Racine schools and was a 1972 graduate of J.I. Case High School.

On July 11, 1987, Bernice was united in marriage to James R. Langer at St. George Catholic Church. Sadly, he preceded her in death on February 24, 2019.

Bernice had been employed with American Brass, and retired from In-Sink-Erator, Racine.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, swimming, travel, and the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include her son, Randy (Rose) Langer; daughter, Stacy (Mike) Heller; and her grandchildren: Brandon, Dustin, Ty, and Abby.

In accordance with her wishes, Bernice's services will be held privately.

