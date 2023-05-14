March 13, 1930—May 8, 2023

KENOSHA—Betty J. Griffin, age 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on May 8, 2023.

Born in Kenosha on March 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Christine (nee Sinneski) Amo.

She attended St. Thomas Elementary School and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On July 26, 1952, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Vernon Griffin.

Betty spent most of her career employed by Jewel-Osco and Piggly Wiggly Grocery Stores in Kenosha.

Betty was a member of the Women’s Monday Night Bowling League at the Eagles Club for many years. She enjoyed bus trips to play bingo and maybe, a little gambling too. She loved her weekly poker parties with girlfriends and traveling with family and friends to many destinations within the U.S. and internationally. During the summer she would relax in the backyard, working on her flower garden and enjoying the pool.

Survivors include her four children: Pat Griffin, Gayle (Terry) Cumiskey, Barbara Griffin, Guy (Sue) Griffin; her sister, Nancy Amo; her many loving nieces and nephews; and her loved canine companion, Harley.

Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Schend and her stepfather, Lyle Horton.

Funeral services for Betty will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery. A visitation for Betty will take place at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 would be appreciated by the Griffin family.

