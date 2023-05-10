KENOSHA—Betty J. Griffin, age 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on May 8, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery. A visitation for Betty will take place at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.