Sept. 20, 1929—May 8, 2023

BUFFALO GROVE, IL—Beverly Ann (Boyle) Kyrk, of Buffalo Grove, IL, former long-time Zion, IL resident, was born September 20, 1929 in Escanaba, MI to Edward Herman, Jr. and Anna Elizabeth (McDonough) Boyle. Beverly was the oldest of seven children, and she received her education in Escanaba and Milwaukee.

On June 3, 1950 she was joined in marriage to Homer Cecil Kyrk, Jr. in Zion, IL. Their marriage was blessed with five daughters—Bernadette and Constance, who were adopted, plus Laura, Janet and Susan.

Beverly was a very active member of Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served in many areas. Some of the many activities Beverly enjoyed were ballroom dancing, sewing, traveling, and golf; but most of all, she enjoyed time with her family. She enjoyed her decades of work at Joseph’s Bootery, a shoe store on the Wisconsin state line, where she was Store Manager.

Beverly became a resident of Belmont Village Senior Living of Buffalo Grove in 2012, where she received wonderful memory care until her passing from this life on May 8, 2023.

She is survived by her daughters: Laura (Robert) Williams of Windom, MN, and Susan Kyrk of Mundelein; grandchildren: Donna Jacobson of Wadsworth, Michael McAdams of Chicago, Jennifer Johnson of West Columbia, SC, Daniel Cameron of Swansea, SC, Eric (Lucy) Maki and Jason (Jacqueline) Maki, all of Sioux Falls, SD, Sara (Cara) Wilk of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Emily (Calvin) Kokum-Denney of Salt Lake City, Ut; seven great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and sons-in-law: John McAdams and Robert Kokum.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer in 1990; daughters: Bernie McAdams, Connie Cameron, and Jan Kokum; grandson, Steven McAdams; great-grandson, Christopher Jacobson; siblings: James Boyle, Helen Farrar, Kathleen Spradling, Marion Davis, Bernadette McAdams, and Constance Cameron; and sons-in-law: Ronald Maki and Harry “Allen” Cameron.

Blessed be the memory of Beverly Ann Kyrk.

Visitation is Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to Noon at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion IL 60099.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Beverly’s life will be announced in the coming weeks.

Memorials to the Memorial United Methodist Church in Zion are preferred in lieu of flowers.