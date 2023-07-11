FRIENDSHIP—Beverly Jepson, of Friendship, passed away peacefully at her home on July 1, 2023. She was 84 years old.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Four Corners Assembly of God in White Lake. Burial will take place in Elton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.