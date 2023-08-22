Sept. 6, 1940 -Aug. 18, 2023

God called another good man home today August 18, 2023. He can now rest in peace with his wife of 61 years Charlotte Rae Schroeder. As well as a few of his fishing buddies.

He never met a stranger in life. He always had a song or joke for everything and everyone.

He worked for a short time at AMC then went to work for Johnson Motors/OMC. Retiring after 30 years. He then continued to work on OMC products in his garage for R&B Outboards until his passing.

Besides fishing and telling jokes another favorite pass time was playing guitar and singing in local country western bands. The Country Strollers, Country Legends, etc. He made many a friend doing this.

He spent many happy hours teaching his grandkids and others to fish for crappies. He spent a great deal of time camping and fishing in Wisconsin Dells.

He loved to tell a good joke and play many a trick on his grandkids and others.

He was predeceased by wife, Charlotte and her brothers and sisters. His siblings: Shirley, Hilda, Dorothy and Elaine as well as Donald, Bobby and Jerry.

He leaves behind his only remaining brother and sister: Chuckie (Barb Rooney) Pate and Roberta (Paul) Baumeister; his adult children: JoAnn (late Patrick) Engels, Mary (Scott) Lind, Linda Blaine, Richard (Cass) Pate; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; with one great-great-grandson and one on the way. Plus many more who have been adopted as family.

He leaves behind many great friends: Jerry and Kathy Anderson of MS, Dave Callan, Glen Benson, Mike Hogan and the Gesler Clan.

My father would say that the greatest honor you can give is to appreciate those you have in life. So fish when you can and share it with others.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00 PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943