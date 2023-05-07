April 28, 1934—May 1, 2023

SARASOTA, FL—Bonita “Bonnie” Gaylene Epker, nee Peterson, died in the early morning on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at her most recent residence, the Life Care Center in Sarasota, FL.

Bonnie was formerly a lifelong resident of Lake Villa, IL. Bonnie had just celebrated her 89th Birthday happily just two days before her death on April 28, 2023 with her children and her brother.

Bonnie was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (Emanuelson) Peterson born on April 28, 1934, in Zion, IL. Growing up as the second oldest of four children, Bonnie enjoyed her close family connections with her three siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles in the Zion area.

Bonnie loved to roller skate and that was where she met her future husband Robert Epker who passed away in 2015.

Bonnie and Bob were married on May 17, 1952, in Zion, IL before he was sent off to Korea with the Army and upon returning made their home in the Lake Villa area where Bonnie became a devoted mother of four children, eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was employed at the Intermatic Corporation in Spring Grove, IL for over 30 years before retiring and later loved spending many summers with her husband up in Door County, WI before his death in 2015.

Survivors include her three daughters: Pamela (Bill) Clark of WI, Debra (late Stanley) Wegrzyn of FL, Caryn (Frank) Moskal of FL; and one son, Robert Epker, Jr. of GA; by eight grandchildren: Billy, Bree, Branden, Tracey, Michael, Rayley, Robert III and Austin; and her nineteen great-grandchildren; by a sister, Rosemary (late Al) Brean of IL; a brother, Eric Peterson of FL; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son-in-law, her older sister, Gloriette Schultz and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion, IL 60099. The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. up until the time of services. The burial will then take place in the family plot at the Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL.

Donations to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 alz.org in Bonnie’s name would be deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.