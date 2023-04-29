May 29, 1931—April 11, 2023
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA—Bruce Albert Bloxdorf of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away April 11, 2023.
Bruce was born May 29, 1931, in Kenosha, WI, the son of Albert Julius and Ethel Mae (Howland) Bloxdorf.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived daughters: Kelly Williams, Sandra Bloxdorf; and son, Brett (Susan) Bloxdorf; a sister, Carol Bloxdorf; and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by twin sons: Matthew and Mark Bloxdorf; daughter, Stephanie Bloxdorf; and son-in-law, David Williams.
Good night, Chesty, wherever you are.