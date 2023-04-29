Bruce was born May 29, 1931, in Kenosha, WI, the son of Albert Julius and Ethel Mae (Howland) Bloxdorf.

In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived daughters: Kelly Williams, Sandra Bloxdorf; and son, Brett (Susan) Bloxdorf; a sister, Carol Bloxdorf; and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by twin sons: Matthew and Mark Bloxdorf; daughter, Stephanie Bloxdorf; and son-in-law, David Williams.