June 13, 1990—June 6, 2023

KENOSHA—Bryant Cass Jones, age 32, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Centreville, IL on June 13, 1990, he was the son of Francell Nicholson and Louis Jones III.

On April 16, 2011, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Chelsea Jackson.

Bryant had worked at Advocate Aurora for the past 12 years. After attending Gateway Technical College, he graduated with an Associate degree in Surgical Technology, he was able to further his career and passion and has worked as a surgical technologist for the past five years at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, WI.

Bryant was a very hard worker, a jokester, a great friend, brother, father, son, and husband. He was truly a light. He loved his boys more than anything and would have done anything for them. Bryant enjoyed spending time with his family, going to the gun range, being active (gym), music and listening to podcasts. He also loved going on movie dates with his wife, Chelsea and going on target dates with his boys. His dad would like to always remember Bryant as one his greatest creations and his mom, Cass, a.k.a. first-born love you forever and always mom and dad.

Bryant leaves behind his wife, Chelsea; his children, Bryson (6) and Adrien (5); his parents, Francell Nicholson and Louis Jones III; his sisters, Brittnee, Brianna and Beyonce; his brothers, Louis Jones IV, Marcus House; his grandmother, Evelena Jones and his in-laws, Angel and Chuck Jackson and Dakota (Gaby) Jackson.

He was preceded in death by Bettye Nicholson and Holly Nicholson, Sr. and Louis Jones II.

Memorial services honoring Bryant’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to his wife and children would be appreciated as they learn how to navigate through this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101