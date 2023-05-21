Funeral services honoring Carol’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Carol will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrance to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140, Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510, https://www.kofc.org or The Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Ave., N.E. Washington, DC 20064, https://www.catholic.edu would be appreciated.