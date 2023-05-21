KENOSHA—Carol Marie Pelke, age 72, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Hospice House surrounded by her family.
Funeral services honoring Carol’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Carol will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrance to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140, Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510, https://www.kofc.org or The Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Ave., N.E. Washington, DC 20064, https://www.catholic.edu would be appreciated.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101