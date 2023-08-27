1942—2023

Caroline “Carrie” G. Ritchie passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2023. She was born May 15, 1942, in Strichen, Scotland, the daughter of the late James “Jimmie” and Jane “Jean” (Duncan) Johnstone.

Carrie married Alexander “Sandy” S. Ritchie on November 30, 1962. They lived in Rosehearty, Scotland, where they raised their three children: Karen, Diane (Dan McShea) and David J. (Helene Andersson). In 1981 they emigrated from Scotland to the U.S., landing in Bath, ME and later Seattle, WA.

Carrie enjoyed a career working as a Bank Teller in Bath and Seattle, and once retired, spent time volunteering at senior centers. Carrie and Sandy moved from Seattle to Berlin, MA then in 2019, to Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Carrie was an exceptional and lifelong knitter and enjoyed traveling, entertaining, crossword

puzzles, Agatha Christie mysteries, and spending time with family. She was a wonderful wife,

mother, grandmother, and friend and will be dearly remembered and greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Sandy; her children: Karen, Diane and David J.; her grandchildren: Hannah L. and David R.I. McShea; and her sisters: Marjorie Laird and Dorothy Milne. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jimmie, and her sister, Jean.

Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

