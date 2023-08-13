Carolyn Poole

Feb. 23, 1949 - Aug. 9, 2023

PADDOCK LAKE - Carolyn Poole, 74, of Paddock Lake, WI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long illness on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Carolyn was born on February 23, 1949 in Cornell, IL.

She was the daughter of the late Glenn and Lola Gray. On May 25, 1974 she was united in marriage to John Poole.

Carolyn was dedicated to family throughout her life. She was always hard working and positive, with a kind word for all. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending family events as well as keeping up with the Milwaukee Brewers. She made the best chocolate cheesecake, along with many other desserts.

She was employed as a Secretary in her early professional life and later worked in sales, which she excelled at. In later years she worked in local elementary schools as a Teacher's Aide. Despite working most of her life, she was also a frequent volunteer for many causes. In 2017 she was named "Volunteer of the Year" by the Kenosha County Republican Party.

Carolyn is survived by her husband John; sisters: Kathy Wright and Barbara Simpson; brothers: Gary Gray and Kevin Gray; sister-in-law, Barbara Rawlings; daughter, Kristen Trukova (Georgi Trukov); son, Eric Poole (Arisara Poole); grandchildren: Kellan Trukov, Ian Trukov, Ethan Poole, Aniston Poole; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Carolyn can be made either to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3350 N. Delany Rd., Waukegan, IL 60087, where she and John were members, or to Assistance in Healthcare, Zion, IL (www. https://zion.aih.org/) where funds go directly each month to patients dealing with cancer at City of Hope in Zion, where Carolyn received care.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 24929 75th St., Salem, WI 53168. Lunch to follow. All family and friends are invited to attend.