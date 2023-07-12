Dec. 13, 1922 – June 17, 2023

LEXINGTON, KY—Charles “Chips” Chiappetta packed a lot into 100 years of life. One of six children, he was born in Kenosha, WI to Pasqual and Leonetta Chiappetta.

After serving as an Army Radio Operator in WWII, he attended Marquette University and then began his retail career by working at his father’s shoe store, Chiappetta Shoes.

He married Catherine “Kay” Ellen Armato in 1975.

Retail was in his blood. In the 1960’s he opened his own business, Chiappetta Menswear in Kenosha.

Chips was a successful entrepreneur and a wanna-be architect with a talent for redesigning buildings and barns.

He was a founding member of the Kenosha Country Club. Golf was his passion, followed by gentleman farming. In 1987 Kay and Chips moved to Shelbyville, KY where they started a successful Paso Fino Horse Farm, Quinta Chiappetta.

In his 80’s, his interest turned to woodworking. He created beautiful pieces for friends, family and for sale.

He loved to play host and had a fondness for an audience, most recently speaking at his sister’s memorial in June 2023. He will be remembered for his wit, infectious smile, and generosity.

Chips was affiliated with the Shelbyville Rotary Club for over 30 years, using his negotiating skills and charm to raise money for scholarships.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Amy (Rafferty); brothers: Sam and Fred; and sisters: Mary (Stella), Virginia (Gregorin McConnell) and Ida Lee (Siewert).

Chips is survived by his wife, Kay; children: Laura Chiappetta (Thompson), Scott Armato, Gena Armato (Wagner), Charles R. Chiappetta, and Catherine Chiappetta (Hill); grandchildren: Tony Armato, Ashlee Armato (Derthick), Lea and Charles Chiappetta, Hadley and Piper Hill; and great-grandchildren: Caroline and Hudson Derthick.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Chips’ name to the Shelbyville Rotary Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1451, Shelbyville, KY 40066.

A celebration of life will be held September 8, 2023 in Shelbyville, KY at Claudia Sanders Restaurant from 2:00-4:00 p.m.