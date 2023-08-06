Charles "Chuck" W. Statkus
KENOSHA - Chuck Statkus, age 79, a resident of Kenosha, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the VFW Post 1865 in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the VFW from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove WI.
