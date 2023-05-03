KENOSHA—Charlotte M. Short, age 79, a resident of Kenosha, died Saturday April 29, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.
A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Marks Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass.
A complete obituary will appear on the funeral home web site when it becomes available.
