Aug. 1, 1927—April 30, 2023

Charlotte Prothero, age 95, passed away at Brookside Memory Care Unit on April 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 1, 1927, she was the daughter of George and Verna (Hansen) Fuller. She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On September 14, 1957, Charlotte was united in marriage to Ed Prothero at First Presbyterian Church. She was a longtime member of Plymouth Congregational Church.

She was employed by Eaton Dynamatic for 22 1/2 years and American Motors, in the Cost Accounting Department for 13 1/2 years.

Charlotte loved to travel and take pictures of her trips and liked to read and sew.

Charlotte is survived her children, Jeffrey (Susan) Prothero, Hortonville, WI and Paula (Randy) Pierce of Pleasant Prairie, WI; her grandchildren, Leslie (Justin) Heise and Cassie Pierce and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and August.

Along with her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Ed.

Funeral services honoring Charlotte’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Charlotte will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Library Terrace Assisted Living and Brookside Care Center for the excellent care they provided to Charlotte in the last years of her life.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101