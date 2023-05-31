Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Feb. 20, 1948—May 25, 2023

GURNEE, IL—Cherilyn (Cheri) Loretta Tousignant, 75, of Gurnee, IL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 25, 2023, while at Highland Park Hospital.

Cherilyn was born to Charles C. and Loretta L. (Sproles) Grubbs on February 20, 1948, in Pineville, Kentucky.

Cheri spent her childhood Primarily in Kentucky attending Lone Jack School thru 7th grade. When her parents moved to IL in 1948 she lived in KY with her grandparents James and Taliatha (Dennison) Sproles. Cherilyn spent 3 mos. each year (Summer Vac.) in IL. with her parents. At 13 she moved to IL full time. She graduated North Chicago High School in 1965.

Cheri worked as a civilian employee of the US Navy for 42 yrs. She also worked at A.S.C. Tabulating 4+1/2 yrs., and US. Army 1 yr.

Cheri was the family genealogist, compiling an extensive family tree for Grubbs and Sproles families and helping assemble existing trees for the Tousignant side. She loved collecting family photographs, and could identify distant family members from photos taken at the turn of the 20th century. Cherilyn was an avid poet, composing dozens of her own poems and Story writer, some of which were published. She was also a musician, played trumpet in the school band, and was able to play the piano and guitar. She composed and sang original songs. She was also talented at sketches and many forms of art work. And She spoke Spanish Fluently, and was knowledgeable in multiple otherslanguages.

Most of all, Cheri was a devoted wife and mother, who worked hard to provide both materially and emotionally for her family. She enjoyed cooking, especially family recipes from KY.

Cheri is survived by her husband Paul David and son Paul Adrien, her daughter-in law Tiffany, and her step grand-children Julia and Payton.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Congdon Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, Illinois.