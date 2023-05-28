Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Christopher Ron Conforti

1970 - 2023

KENOSHA -Christopher Ron Conforti, 52, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha, on September 24, 1970, he was the son of Ronald and Kathleen (Kelleher) Conforti. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools and graduated from George Nelson Tremper High School in 1988.

Immediately following high school, Chris enlisted in the US Air Force and proudly served as a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Instructor and worked on F15's during Operation Desert Shield and Storm. His future in maintenance was no surprise, as he was taking his bike apart at the age of six. He was honorably discharged in 1997.

Following his military service, he worked in management at MeadWestvaco. He loved working around his house and garage, as well as riding his Indian motorcycle for relaxation. He relished family get-togethers.

Survivors include his parents, Ronald and Kathleen Conforti; a brother, Jeff Conforti; a sister, Amy Conforti; niece, Sophia; and is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins; and his pets: Oreo, Mason, Morgan, and Sadie Mae.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and an aunt.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with full military honors.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Christopher's Online Memorial Book at: