Aug. 28, 1953—May 7, 2023

Colette Love, age 69, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Colette was born in Kenosha, WI on August 28, 1953, to the late Clifford and Nancy Jones. She went to local schools and graduated from Tremper High School in 1971 and attended U.W. Parkside.

On September 7, 2008 Colette was united in marriage to Guy Love. They enjoyed 14 wonderful years together.

She was employed in the pharmaceutical industry for Abbott Laboratories and Hospira.

Colette had a beautiful singing voice, she was a member of the “Kids from Wisconsin,” singing group. She was a strong, intelligent woman and loving wife.

She is also survived by her brother, Clifford (Janet) and her niece, Sharon.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101