March 24, 2023 – May 31, 2023

Dakota Marie Clark was brought into the world on March 24, 2023. She blessed us with her absolute perfection and beautiful sky-blue eyes.

Born at only 4 lbs. 14 oz, she was strong, fierce and such a fighter. Dakota amazed us all with how quickly she was adapting and growing. She brought us so much joy, love and happiness. Life was complete with her in it.

On May 31, 2023, Dakota was taken way too soon and called to Heaven to be God’s number one angel. We know that she will always be a huge part of our lives and her memory, presence, and spirit will always be with us, as she watches over us from Heaven.

Dakota is survived by her parents, David and Sara Clark (Struebing); brothers: Drake and Dayton; grandparents: Robert and Veronica Struebing (Schilg), Michael and Nancy Clark (Geliche); great-grandparents: Helen Schilg, David and Betty Clark; uncle Josh and aunt Amber Struebing; uncle Erik and aunt Wendy Struebing; aunt Melissa Clark; and uncle Christian Bernhardt; cousins: Emalee, who was more like a sister, Christian, Ty, Ila and Mack. She was proceeded in death by many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, with a service celebrating Dakota’s life to begin at 12:00 PM. Dakota will be laid to rest at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha.

