DUNBAR, WI—Dan Gregory Brulport, 73, of Dunbar, WI, passed away, unexpectedly, August 24, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, neighbors, and members of his VFW post 3674 in Iron Mountain, MI. He joined the Army in 1969 and spent 2 tours of duty in Vietnam with combat engineers. He attended community college and earned his CDL for truck driving and operation of heavy equipment. He worked for several construction firms and was quite sought after because he was a hard-worker and a perfectionist. Dan loved to fish, play cribbage and sit by his firepit relaxing. He had many hobbies which kept him busy most of the time.