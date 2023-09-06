Aug. 19, 1950—Aug. 24, 2023
DUNBAR, WI—Dan Gregory Brulport, 73, of Dunbar, WI, passed away, unexpectedly, August 24, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, neighbors, and members of his VFW post 3674 in Iron Mountain, MI. He joined the Army in 1969 and spent 2 tours of duty in Vietnam with combat engineers. He attended community college and earned his CDL for truck driving and operation of heavy equipment. He worked for several construction firms and was quite sought after because he was a hard-worker and a perfectionist. Dan loved to fish, play cribbage and sit by his firepit relaxing. He had many hobbies which kept him busy most of the time.
Dan was preceded in death by both parents: Harry Edward Brulport and Patricia June PaDelford Brulport and two brothers, Harry and Steven. Dan is survived by three daughters, Rebecca (Brad) Schwebel, Danielle Brulport, and Tina Brulport; five grandchildren; four sisters: Kathryn (Brian) Hentz, Joan (Robert) Potts, Judy Cross, and Constance (Scott) Casebolt; three brothers, Charles, John (Cindy), and Thomas (Paula). Dan had no church affiliation, but he loved God and his Lord, Jesus Christ.