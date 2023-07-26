1933 – 2023

KENOSHA—Daniel John Watring, 90 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born May 20, 1933, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Burton and Virginia (Riffle) Watring.

Dan proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in June of 1956.

On August 4, 1956, he married Kathleen Fiorini at St. Thomas of Aquinas Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI, and she preceded him in death in 1997.

Dan co-owned and operated Watring Brothers Construction for many years, later co-owned and operated The Lincoln Company, eventually retiring from VJS/Lincoln Construction at the age of 79.

Dan attended St. Mary Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI. He was a competitive trap and skeet shooter, winning the State Championship twice. He was an avid reader, Civil War enthusiast, and published author of “Republican Quail”, a book of short stories about his many hunting adventures. Dan also enjoyed fishing, playing tennis and listening to music.

Survivors include his children: Daniel (Jill) Watring, Jr. of Kenosha, WI, Brian (Renee) Watring of Madison, WI, Eileen (Greg) Hilderbrand of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and Tom (Suzanne) Watring of Kenosha, WI; eight grandchildren: Karen (Dan) Whitefoot, Kimberly (Eric) Elger, Alex Watring, Rebecca Watring, Nick (Abbie) Hilderbrand, Anna (Max Held) Hilderbrand, Vincent Watring and Kathleen Watring; four great-grandchildren: Gavin and Isabel Whitefoot and Theodore and Tessa Elger; and three siblings: Roy Watring, Robert Watring and Anna May Spreckels.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dan was preceded in death by siblings: Burton Watring, Marjorie Romano, Sharron Lundgren, and Kelly Watring.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 11:30 a.m. Entombment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at https://raisedonors.com/myasthenia/donatenow, or to a charity of your choice, in his memory.

