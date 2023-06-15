Sept. 14, 1940—June 9, 2023

Darlene Brodjeski, age 82, passed away at Brookside Care Center, on Friday, June 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 14, 1940, in Edgar, WI, Darlene was the daughter of the late Herman and Helena (Winter) Held. She attended local schools in Edgar and graduated from Edgar High School.

On June 3, 1960, in Athens, WI, Darlene was united in marriage to Benedict Brodjeski.

She was employed at Tri Clover as an Executive Secretary for over 30 years and afterwards was a volunteer driver for those in need.

Darlene was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

She enjoyed playing cards, baking, casinos, gardening, Southern Gospel and Elvis music, and shopping. Darlene loved spending time with her family and friends.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Arnold (Lynda) Brodjeski, Shelly (Kirk) Brodjeski Nelson and David (Lydia) Brodjeski; her grandchildren, Benjamin Nelson and Madeline Nelson; her sister, Clara, and her brothers, Paul and Oscar.

Along with her parents and her husband, Darlene was preceded in death by her siblings, Adeline, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Jenny, Ernest, Irvin, Orville and Robert.

Funeral services honoring Darlene’s life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Darlene will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. www.kafasi.org.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101