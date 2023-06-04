Darlene D. Anderson

May 13, 1931 - May 25, 2023

UNION GROVE - Darlene D. Anderson, age 92, of Union Grove, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Freeport, IL on May 13, 1931, she was one of the five children born to the late Otto and Florence (Leitzen) Laman.

She attended school in the Freeport, IL area and also attended U.W. Madison, U.W. Parkside, Carthage College and Gateway Technical Institute.

In 1970, Darlene moved to Kenosha. Prior to moving to Kenosha, she was employed as a waitress and as a telephone operator. After moving to Kenosha, she was a driver for coordinated childcare, cared for many people with special needs including an adult foster group home. Darlene then owned and operated Alcohol and Drug Consultants, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the Zion Benton Alano Club since 1970, and enjoyed knitting and playing cards.

Darlene is survived by six daughters, Theresa (Tim) Rowe of Round Lake Heights, IL, Catherine Christensen of Wauconda, IL, Karen Halsey of Maui, HI, Arlene Halsey of Madison, WI, Debra Schroeder of Sheboygan, WI and Jennie (Randy) Howe of Kansasville; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by two brothers, LaVern and Harold Laman; and two sisters, Bernice Pfile and Ethel Vancil.

Memorial services honoring Darlene's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Avenue, Union Grove, WI.

