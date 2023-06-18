David C. Schnaare

1959-2023

KENOSHA - David C. Schnaare, 63, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home.

Born in Kenosha, on December 30, 1959, he was the son of Haldon and Dolores (Sorenson) Schnaare.

On May 23, 1981, he married Nancy L. Manna in Kenosha.

Dave worked as an auto technician for Varvil Mobil and later for Garbo Motors. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his boys and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife: Nancy L. Schnaare; two sons: Corey (Tracy) and Michael (Echo) Schnaare; four grandchildren: Hunter, Dylan, Taylor, and Eliana; a brother, Jerry (Carol) Schnaare; and his mother-in-law, Joyce Manna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Haldon Schnaare and Dolores (James) Patramanis; and a sister, Carol (Chris) Balsano.

Funeral services for Dave were held privately.

