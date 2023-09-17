David Dean Clark

David Dean Clark, age 87, fell asleep in death on September 9, 2023. No more will he be in pain and suffering. He will be asleep in death, until as God has promised in the Bible, he will receive a resurrection to a better world, here on earth.

David spent more than 50 years in the door-to-door ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, giving people the opportunity to find out what God has in store for mankind.

In his younger years, David hauled ramblers from coast to coast for KAT Hauling. He later worked at American Brass for 32 years, the Zion Nuclear Power Plant for five years and The Blast Shop for another five years.

He had a fondness for cars, especially his black Dodge Magnum, which his wife liked to call "the black hearse". David had a great love for summertime, when he could be outside mowing the grass, trimming the shrubs, sitting on the patio watching his flowers grow, and pulling the weeds to ensure he had a nice yard. Everyone always complimented how pretty his yard was.

David is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Clark (Sweeney); two sons: Richard (Jane) and Michael (Nancy); three grandchildren: Melissa (Christian), David (Sara) and Jacob; two great-grandchildren: Drake and Dayton; and a sister, Betty Ziegler; along with many other relatives. David is preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace; sister, Alta Zimmerly; brother, Lewis (Ray) Clark; and great-granddaughter, Dakota Clark.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 7333 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made to the Spring Meadows Congregation.

