Dawn M. Harscher

1965-2023

KENOSHA - Dawn M. Harscher, 58, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha.

Born in Waukegan, IL, on January 31, 1965, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Ann M. (Pankiewicz) Burton.

On February 5, 2000, she married Michael Harscher in Waukegan.

Dawn was employed as a Senior Director of Human Resources for General Binding Corp./Acco Brands for 37 years. Above all things, Dawn loved spending time with her family, especially her sons.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Harscher; two sons: Michael and Stephen Harscher; an aunt, Shirley Cisneroz; and is further survived by cousins, other relatives, and many friends.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Dawn's Online Memorial Book at: