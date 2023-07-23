Deborah Sexton

1958 - 2023

KENOSHA - Deborah Sexton, 65 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center. Her husband of 41 years, Jeffrey, lay next to her and kissed her goodbye as she took her last breath while her children surrounded her hand in hand.

She was born July 1, 1958, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late Dennis and Sandra (Hirt) Fohr.

On October 17, 1981, Deborah married Jeffrey in Kenosha, WI where they raised their children.

Deborah was the true definition of a matriarch and possessed the ability to love effortlessly and was wholly accepting of others. She was strong in her Catholic faith and was a devoted caretaker of many of her family members. She always fought for their health and well-being.

Deborah enjoyed spending time reading, bowling, coaching softball, volunteering as a Girl Scout leader, and keeping score at baseball games. She loved trips up north to Eagle River, WI, to the cabin where she enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. Deborah was the best Nana in the world and cherished the time spent with her family.

Deborah is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey; her children: Katie (Laura) Cheatham and Jeffrey "J.T." (Katrina) Sexton; stepchildren: Jennifer (Mike) Enache and Victoria Sexton; grandchildren: Jebea Johnson, Nico Johnson, Christopher Sexton, and Alexander Sexton; and one great-grandchild, Jebea Johnson, Jr. She is further survived by her siblings: Denise Duffy, Deanna (Jerry) Springer, and Dana (Russ) Marker.

In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ivelisse; brothers: David Fohr and Donald Fohr; and brother-in-law, David Duffy.

Visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the vigil service at 7:00 p.m on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Visitation will continue the following morning at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave., Kenosha, WI, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place immediately following at St. Casmir Cemetery.

