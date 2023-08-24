Feb. 6, 1938—Aug. 21, 2023

Dennis Frank Ebner,age 85, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha surrounded by his loving family.

Born on February 6, 1938, in La Crosse, WI, he was the son of the late George and Clara (Schumacher) Ebner.

In April of 1956, Dennis was united in marriage to Diane Wertz. Just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Diane passed away in 2005.

Dennis was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Spooner, WI.

After 27 years of service with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Dennis retired as a Lieutenant in 1996.

Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He will be missed by his children, Steven (Judy), Dennis, Rob (Chris) and Rick; his grandchildren, DJ, Bridgette, Steven, Lindsey, Ashley, Alex and Cassie; his great-grandchildren, Brody, Ava, Jet, Luca, Lincoln and Theo and his brothers, Walter (Lucy) and George (Terry).

In addition to his wife and parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Ron.

Funeral services honoring Dennis’ life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023 in All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. Entombment will follow after the services. In lieu of flowers please send memorial remembrances to the family at 2952 Fircrest Dr. SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366.

