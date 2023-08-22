Dec. 13, 1942—Aug. 17, 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Dennis P. Berben, age 80, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his home.

Dennis was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 13, 1942, a son of the late Albert M. and Mildred (nee McLaughlin) Berben.

He was educated in Milwaukee schools.

On September 29, 1962, in St. Augustine Catholic Church, Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to Janice E. Wozniak.

He was employed as the National Draft Sales Director with the G. Heileman Brewery, LaCrosse for 46 years. He traveled the nation working with Distributors and National accounts.

He was a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Augustine’s Church.

He enjoyed golf, boating, fishing, traveling, cooking/grilling and bike riding.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Berben; his two sons: Andrew M. (Patricia) Berben, and Matthew M. (Joyce) Berben; two sisters: Judy (Ken) Brown and Florence Gubser; and his sister-in-law, Mary Lee (Ted) Nielsen.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his two brothers: Mark and Robert Berben.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service.

Care and arrangements for Dennis are being provided by the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin.

