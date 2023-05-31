Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April 30, 1945—May 1, 2023

KENOSHA—Dennis W. Clements, 78, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 1, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s.

He was born on April 30, 1945 to the late Albert and Alberta (Schmidt) Clements in LaCrosse, WI. He was educated in LaCrosse and Kenosha. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Dennis entered the US Army on October 5, 1965 and was honorably discharged on July 31, 1967. He served during Vietnam.

On April 12, 1974 he married Martha Monnier in Kenosha.

Dennis worked at Dynamatic/Eaton for 35 years.

Dennis was a lifetime member of the NRA, a member of the International Handgun Metallic Silhouette Association former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #286, VFW Post #72 and the American Legion.

Dennis was an avid hunter, expert marksman, enjoyed the outdoors, a craftsman at woodworking, enjoyed bowling, gardening and canning vegetables. He was also a Packers fan.

Dennis is survived by his wife Martha; his children: Pearl Haynes, William (Kelly) Brown, Jr., Kristine (Carl) Thorsen and Denise (Carl) Blue; his eight grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Jerry (Bernie) Clements, Daniel (Kay) Clements, Darryl Clements and Janice Brewer.

A Celebration of Life for Dennis will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Bruch Funeral Home with Full Military Honors to follow. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Dennis’ Online Memorial Book