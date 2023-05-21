Dino Italo Laurenzi, Sr.

1929 - 2023

KENOSHA - Dino Italo Laurenzi, Sr., 94, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on May 5, 1929, he was the fourth child born to first generation immigrant parents, Giuseppe "Joseph" and Adele (Tombesi) Laurenzi. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated at McKinley Elementary and Jr. High Schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1947.

After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison where he earned a letter in wrestling and was a Manager for the 1953 Badger Rosebowl team prior to graduating from the School of Pharmacy.

Dino served in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps at Camp Rucker, AL, where he met his future bride, Captain Virginia D. Hitchcock. Dino and Virginia were wed April 30, 1955, in a small chapel on base. Twenty -five years later they returned to the chapel to reaffirm their vows.

Dino and Virginia returned to Kenosha upon discharge. They opened General Drug Pharmacy in 1961.

Dino was an active member of Holy Rosary Parish Council, past Chairman of the Holy Rosary Festival, and active in the Italian American Club, Kenosha Pharmacy Association, Elks Club, and the Kenosha Country Club. Upon retirement he was active with Meals on Wheels and the Kenosha Aging Society.

Dino and Virginia were married for 44 years prior to Virginia's death in 1999. Dino and Virginia were blessed with five beautiful children: Linda (Bob Brown) Laurenzi of Madison, Paula (Rick) Elsen of Stoddard, Dino (Mary) Laurenzi, Jr. of Pleasant Prairie, Tony (Karen) Laurenzi of Elgin, TX, and Laura (Kris Jensen) Laurenzi of Madison. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren: Jennifer (David) Tahan, Jill Henson, Taylor (Blake) Praeger, Jordan Elsen, Kristi (Gregory) Stroh, Ciera (Troy) Northrup, Anthony (Nicole) Laurenzi, Jared (Natalie) Elsen, Jessie (Mitch Harlan) Laurenzi, Kendra (Todd) Foster, Jaime (Kris) Abildgaard; and 16 great-grandchildren: Matthew and Ethan Armwood, Christopher, Samantha, Sarah and Cooper Henson, Avory Luellman, Esther and Maverick Elsen, Charles, Thomas, Elizabeth and Catherine Stroh, Palmer and Cameran Praeger and Dominic Laurenzi.

On August 4, 2001, Dino married Carole (Klipp) Zimmerly at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha. Carole has three daughters: Sharon Riek of Racine, Sue (Phil) Etter of Austin, TX, and Sandra (Roger) Gill of Morgantown, KY; and two granddaughters: Hannah and Rachel Gill. Dino and Carole are members of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Dino is survived by a sister, Yolanda Camosy of Clearwater, FL; and a brother, Joseph Laurenzi of Kenosha; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dino was preceded in death by his parents: Giuseppe and Adele; three siblings: Ezio Laurenzi, Lena Cardinali, and Florence Gifford; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Laurenzi; and three brothers-in-law: Richard Cardinali, Sr., Joseph Camosy, and James Gifford.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Wendel Friedl, Dr. Anna Silenzi, and Hospice Alliance. Their professionalism and compassion for our father was outstanding. We'd also like to thank Father Bob Weighner and Deacon Rich Stanula from St. Anne Catholic Church. Deacon Rich and Father Bob brought Dino communion numerous times and valued their friendship on his final journey. Finally, a gracious thank you to our Angel Billey for all her compassionate love and care for not only Dino but our entire family.

Visitation will take place on Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anne Catholic Church, or Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated by the family. To stream the service online, please use the following link at 11:00 a.m. https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY4NDM3NzU2MjI1MTg3MiZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==.

