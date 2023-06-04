June 9, 1945—May 31, 2023

KENOSHA—Donald “Don” Arthur Matera, 77, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Born on June 9, 1945, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Arthur and Loretta (Stella) Matera. He graduated from UW-Milwaukee with his master’s degree.

Don served in the United States Navy from August 7, 1967, until he was honorably discharged on June 30, 1972. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, and Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.

He was employed as a teacher early in his career. Later, he worked at Supervalu which later became Festival Foods. He supervised many different departments over the years until his retirement.

Don enjoyed watching the Packers, the Brewers, and Tremper Baseball, and spending time with his family. Don truly loved life. His bright eyes, unforgettable smile, and witty humor will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his two children: John (Wendy) Matera of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and Bryan (Kelly) Matera of Pine Island, MN; three grandchildren: Max and Nicolas Matera, and Rylee Pearson; and his sister, Janice (Scott) Oldach. He is further survived by many other family and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Matera; brother, Alan Matera; and his very special aunt and uncle, Rose and Louis Sacco.

A visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Don’s birthday, Friday, June 9, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The service will conclude with Full Military Honors. Private entombment in All Saints Mausoleum will follow.

